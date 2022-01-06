Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,205.63 ($29.72).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($31.94) to GBX 2,400 ($32.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.04) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($29.17) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,300 ($30.99) to GBX 2,400 ($32.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.37), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($354,884.48). Also, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($27.66) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($101,031.61).

ENT traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,692 ($22.80). 1,201,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,478. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 1,137.50 ($15.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($33.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,805.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16.

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

