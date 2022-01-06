Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Short Interest Update

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 725.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

RBMTF remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc is engaged in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties. Its mining copper-gold mine project located in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on April 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

