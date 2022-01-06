Analysts Set Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT at $44.57

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDVMF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

