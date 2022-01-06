Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Down 10.2%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 18,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,981,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

SUNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.72.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $3,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.