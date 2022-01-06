Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $27.50

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIM stock traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 60,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,090. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

