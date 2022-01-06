Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $98.25 Average PT from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

ALLK has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 31.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 246.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 46.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 18.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLK traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,619. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35. Allakos has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $469.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

