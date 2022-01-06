Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

PAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $39.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

