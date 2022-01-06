Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of PCVX opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $338,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $107,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,646 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 68.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 24.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

