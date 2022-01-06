Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

TVTY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,010. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

