Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.04

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and traded as high as $29.98. Cornerstone Community Bancorp shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85.

Cornerstone Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSB)

Cornerstone Community Bancorp engages in the business of providing commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings account, certificate of deposit, and business, personal, and home loans. The company is headquartered in Red Bluff, CA.

