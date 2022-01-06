Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.42

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.42 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 665 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.37. The company has a market cap of £4.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

