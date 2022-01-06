Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,706.53

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,706.53 ($23.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,808 ($24.36). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,796 ($24.20), with a volume of 15,694 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 72.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,771.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,708.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($23.50) per share, with a total value of £36,972.80 ($49,821.86).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

