CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the November 30th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CAIXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 407,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,373. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

