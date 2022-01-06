Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $847.79

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 847.79 ($11.42) and traded as high as GBX 869.48 ($11.72). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 865 ($11.66), with a volume of 4,298 shares traded.

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mattioli Woods in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($13.07) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.66) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.66) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £433.55 million and a PE ratio of 172.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 849.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 792.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

