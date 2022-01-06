ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATA. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

TSE:ATA traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$50.49. 94,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,701. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$21.67 and a twelve month high of C$52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.94. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 41.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.