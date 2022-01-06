P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.1 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of P/F Bakkafrost stock remained flat at $$65.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 542. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. P/F Bakkafrost has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $92.93.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

