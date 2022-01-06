Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.43 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $27.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $31.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.71.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.55 on Friday, hitting $308.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,994. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.74. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.