$100.54 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce $100.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.95 million and the lowest is $100.20 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $83.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $383.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $443.35 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $448.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,271. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.42.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

