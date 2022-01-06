$57.67 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to post sales of $57.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.40 million and the highest is $58.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $195.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvePoint.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of AvePoint stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

In related news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvePoint by 4,359.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 842,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.