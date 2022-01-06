Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. American Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSWA. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,889. The firm has a market cap of $856.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. American Software has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

