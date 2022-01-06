$72.67 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce $72.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the lowest is $72.50 million. Camtek reported sales of $48.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $268.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $268.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $292.63 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $237,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,307. Camtek has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.