$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post sales of $2.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.65.

NYSE:WSM traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.12. 36,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,590. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

