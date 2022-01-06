-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SANW traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

