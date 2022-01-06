Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce sales of $72.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.50 million and the highest is $73.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $48.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $268.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $268.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $292.63 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $295.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.59. 5,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.