Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 44,665 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $104,516.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,714.70.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.90.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMARA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of IMARA by 88.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

