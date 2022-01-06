Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 44,665 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $104,516.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80.
- On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.
- On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76.
- On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83.
- On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,714.70.
NASDAQ IMRA opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.90.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMARA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of IMARA by 88.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
IMRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
