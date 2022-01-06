Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $64,170.00.

LMPX opened at $7.25 on Thursday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 94.23% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMPX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 196.2% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LMP Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

