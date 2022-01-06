Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 236.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

