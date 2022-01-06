TMD Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

AAPL opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.15. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

