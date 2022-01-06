Mark Lochtenberg Buys 272,087 Shares of Equus Mining Limited (ASX:EQE) Stock

Equus Mining Limited (ASX:EQE) insider Mark Lochtenberg acquired 272,087 shares of Equus Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,092.18 ($27,404.45).

Equus Mining Company Profile

Equus Mining Limited focuses on the exploration and development of natural resource projects in Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cerro Bayo Project covering an area of 350 square kilometers located in the township of Chile Chico, Chile's XI Region.

