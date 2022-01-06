Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JFrog were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 56.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 1,504.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 377.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after buying an additional 615,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

FROG stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

