Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,064,000 after buying an additional 207,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,630,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 733,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,147,000 after buying an additional 100,466 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

