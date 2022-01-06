Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $316.38 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

