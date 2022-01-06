Van ECK Associates Corp Has $439,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $1,506,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 464,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after buying an additional 110,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

