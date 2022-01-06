Van ECK Associates Corp Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 397,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 99.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 90.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 346,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 164,810 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Truist lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

