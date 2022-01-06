Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of TimkenSteel worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.70.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.