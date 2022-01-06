Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $115,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $840,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NYSE CNX opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.