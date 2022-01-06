Van ECK Associates Corp Has $394,000 Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Continental Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last three months. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of CLR opened at $46.54 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.