Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,079 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 258,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,813,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 777,067 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $218,790,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $83,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $316.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

