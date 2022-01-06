Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

