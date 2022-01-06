EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of EVGO opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that EVgo will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

