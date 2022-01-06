Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATDS opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

