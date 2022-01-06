DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.92. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.