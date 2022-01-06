DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DSRLF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DiaSorin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded DiaSorin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $202.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.98. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $238.29.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

