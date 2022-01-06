Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNN. reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 1.95. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 46.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,369,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $2,048,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Denison Mines by 68.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 485,173 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denison Mines (DNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.