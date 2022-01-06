Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $4.42 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $17.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.88.

LRCX opened at $691.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $657.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 621.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $342,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

