PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.28

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.28 and traded as low as C$13.71. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$13.79, with a volume of 291,941 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 32.83.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

