Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 123,852,624 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of £9.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.07.

In other news, insider Andrew Yeo acquired 51,250,000 shares of Baron Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £384,887,500 ($518,646,408.84).

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 63.75% interest in Timor-Leste Tl-S0-19-16 PSC offshore license located in South East Asia.

