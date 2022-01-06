The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $953.95

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 953.95 ($12.85) and last traded at GBX 955.81 ($12.88), with a volume of 9393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 975 ($13.14).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,001.46. The company has a market capitalization of £903.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.02%.

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Simon Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 991 ($13.35) per share, with a total value of £24,775 ($33,384.99).

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

