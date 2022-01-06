iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.21

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.21 and last traded at $67.17, with a volume of 3810436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 120,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 379,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,195 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

