Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Million

Analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report sales of $3.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $1.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $17.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,989 shares of company stock valued at $374,817. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $102,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKTS opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.28. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.